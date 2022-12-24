Tradewinds LLC. Purchases 287 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 342,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,969,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 68.8% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $147.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

