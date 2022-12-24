Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.38. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

