U.S. Energy’s (USEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

USEG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Johnson Rice started coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

USEG stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

U.S. Energy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

