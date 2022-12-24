UBS Group Boosts Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $11.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RC. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Ready Capital stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 73.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,866 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 80.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

