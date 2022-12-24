Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Venu Venugopal Sells 2,480 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 268,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01.

On Monday, November 7th, Venu Venugopal sold 1,591 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,958.13.

Shares of UDMY opened at $10.48 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDMY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Udemy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Udemy by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 182,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Udemy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 801,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

