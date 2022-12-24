UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $17.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $569,169. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 48.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.50. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

