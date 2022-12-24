Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 943,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,887,833.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 25,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $103,032.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 969,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,887,065.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

