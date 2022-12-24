Unilever (LON:ULVR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,249.50

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,249.50 ($51.62) and last traded at GBX 4,241 ($51.52), with a volume of 248100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,225 ($51.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ULVR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.52) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.38) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.38) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.66) to GBX 4,000 ($48.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,082.31 ($49.59).

Unilever Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,062.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,948.68. The stock has a market cap of £106.81 billion and a PE ratio of 2,161.03.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

