uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $47.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,954 shares of company stock worth $602,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6,446.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 536,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 183,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.06.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

