UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

