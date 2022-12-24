UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $83,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,901,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.39 and a 200-day moving average of $522.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.