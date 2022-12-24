Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLY. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.