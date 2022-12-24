Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

