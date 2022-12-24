Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VO stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.79.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.
