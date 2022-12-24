Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

