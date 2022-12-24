Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,822,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 424,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after buying an additional 381,753 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

