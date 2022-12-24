Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,462,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 444,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $226,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

