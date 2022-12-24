Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $22.92 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
IVV stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.31 and a 200-day moving average of $391.89.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
