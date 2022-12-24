Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 17,868 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 26.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 321.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.0 %

About Trade Desk

TTD opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $98.60.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.