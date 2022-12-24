Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 181 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $215.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average is $227.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

