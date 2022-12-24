Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.