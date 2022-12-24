Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WVVI opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

