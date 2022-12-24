Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $8.35 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 3.2% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 222.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 13.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 102,179 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

