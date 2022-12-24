Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
YRD opened at $1.31 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.
Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
