YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 68 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

