YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 193 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 142,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

MDT stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

