YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

