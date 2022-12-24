YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 686.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MFC opened at $17.89 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

