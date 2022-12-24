Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

