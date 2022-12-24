Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 247 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.65 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

