Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $267.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.