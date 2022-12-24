Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after buying an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zoetis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

