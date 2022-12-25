11,033 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TROW. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.