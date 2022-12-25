203,600 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Purchased by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 8.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

