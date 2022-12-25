2,418 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 114.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

