360 Financial Inc. Buys 2,212 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $267.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

