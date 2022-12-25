360 Financial Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

