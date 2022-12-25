360 Financial Inc. Invests $7.83 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 190,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up 5.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 1.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSVM stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $56.08.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

