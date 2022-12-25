360 Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,968 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 317,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

