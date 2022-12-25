360 Financial Inc. Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 171.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 362,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 229,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 74,409 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE F opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

