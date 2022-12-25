360 Financial Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

360 Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 211.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

