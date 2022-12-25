360 Financial Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

360 Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $462.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.47 and a 200-day moving average of $501.30.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.