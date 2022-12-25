3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

MMM opened at $120.14 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.