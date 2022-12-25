3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.
3M Trading Down 1.2 %
MMM opened at $120.14 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.