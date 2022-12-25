3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.62. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

