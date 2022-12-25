405,700 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Purchased by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 405,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,000. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for 2.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.30% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 37,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $40.77 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

