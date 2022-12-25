6,103 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.08%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

