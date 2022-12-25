66,026 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.