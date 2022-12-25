66,026 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
