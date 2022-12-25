AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 5.3% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in AbbVie by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

NYSE ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.