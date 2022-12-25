AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 129,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

