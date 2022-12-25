AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.68. The firm has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

